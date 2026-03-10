Three Jal Shakti Department Workers Disengaged In J&K For 'Anti-National' Activities

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, March 10 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday disengaged services of three workers of Jal Shakti Department for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

Officials said Showkat Ahmad Zargar, a resident of Iqbal Mohalla Bijbehara in Anantnag district, who was working as a Daily Rated Wager (DRW) in Bijbehara, has been disengaged from service with immediate effect.

An FIR No. 53/2019 was registered against him under Section 307 RPC, 7/27 Arms Act and Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the government order said.

The chargesheet in the case has already been filed and the matter is currently under trial.

In another order, the government disengaged Liyaqat Ali Bhagwan, a resident of Bhagwan Mohalla Huller in Kishtwar district, who was working as a Need Based Casual Labourer (NBCL) and posted at Berwar, Kishtwar.

The officials said FIR No. 230/2019 was registered against him under Sections 13, 18, 19, 38 and 39 of the UAPA and the chargesheet has been filed after completion of investigation.

Similarly, Kousar Hussain Bhagwan, a resident of Hunjala in Kishtwar district, working as a Need Based Casual Labourer and posted at Huller under PHE Sub-Division Kishtwar, has also been disengaged.

He is also facing allegations in FIR No. 230/2019 under Sections 13, 18, 19, 38 and 39 of the UAPA, and the case is presently under trial.

The orders were issued by the Jal Shakti Department in the interest of administration following references from the Home Department, officials added.

The government has been terminating the services of those public servants, who have remained involved in anti-national and subversive activities in the union territory.

The termination orders are issued based on detailed investigation by the CID into the activities of government servants.

These investigations have revealed that continuation of such involved persons in government servants is fraught with serious risks to maintenance of law and order and the security of the state.