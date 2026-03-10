Your Sacrifice, Courage To Protect India Are Source Of Pride, Inspiration: Lop Gandhi On CISF Raising Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday extended heartfelt greetings to the personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on its Foundation Day, praising their dedication and service to the nation.

Taking to social media platform X, LoP Rahul Gandhi lauded the role of CISF personnel in protecting the country's critical infrastructure and ensuring national security.

"Heartiest greetings to our brave soldiers on CISF Foundation Day. Your dedication, sacrifice and courage to protect India are a source of pride and inspiration for us. Jai Hind," Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also conveyed his greetings on the occasion and acknowledged the force's long-standing contribution to the security of the nation's strategic assets.

"Sincere gratitude and salutations to CISF on their Raising Day. For over five decades, the CISF has stood as a steadfast guardian of the nation's vital installations and strategic assets, displaying exemplary courage, professionalism and dedication. Their swift response in times of crisis and disasters has saved countless lives. The nation deeply appreciates their unwavering service and commitment," he said on X.

The Congress party also extended its greetings to the force, highlighting the commitment and discipline of its personnel in safeguarding important infrastructure across the country.

"On CISF Raising Day, we salute the brave personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force for their unwavering dedication in safeguarding India's critical infrastructure. Their courage, discipline, and service remain a strong pillar of our nation's security," he said.

The nation celebrates the CISF Raising Day to honour and express gratitude towards the personnel of the force for their significant role in safeguarding industrial establishments and key infrastructure across the country. It was on this day that the Central Industrial Security Force was formally established in 1969 under an Act of the Parliament of India.

Initially, the CISF was equipped to provide security only to industries wholly owned by the Central Government. Over time, its mandate expanded and the force now also protects joint-venture enterprises in which the Central Government has a stake. The organisation functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs and operates according to its regulations.

The need for a specialised force like the CISF was strongly felt after the 1965 India-Pakistan war, when the security of India's public sector institutions and undertakings, including crucial oil refineries and power plants, came under significant threat.

Recognising this need, the Government of India established the CISF on March 10, 1969, assigning it the important responsibility of protecting such institutions and ensuring their smooth and round-the-clock functioning.

Today, the CISF acts as a shield for India's Public Sector Undertakings and other critical infrastructure installations, including airports, seaports, and major industrial plants.