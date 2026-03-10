Gujarat Dy CM Meets Haryana CM Saini, Holds Talks On Rajya Sabha Elections

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh/Gandhinagar, March 10 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Tuesday held discussions with senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rohtak during his visit to Haryana, focusing on organisational preparations ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Sanghavi said that during his Haryana visit he met several party leaders at the BJP's state office in Rohtak.

The meeting was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, senior party leader and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with ministers from the state government and party office-bearers.

According to Sanghavi, the discussions centred on organisational matters related to the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

"The meeting reviewed coordination within the party and preparations required for the election process. The gathering also served as an opportunity for leaders to exchange views on the strategy and responsibilities related to the election," party leaders said.

The visit comes shortly after the BJP appointed Sanghavi as a central observer for the party for the Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana.

Alongside Sanghavi's appointment, the BJP also named observers for other states where Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled.

Vijay Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra have been appointed as observers for Bihar. In Odisha, Maharashtra government minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been assigned the same responsibility.

Under the arrangement, observers are tasked with overseeing coordination and organisational work connected with the election process in the concerned state.

The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha biennial elections for March 16, with polling to be held across several states where members' terms are set to expire in April.

These elections will determine new representatives to the Upper House from states including Bihar, Haryana, Odisha, Assam and others, with legislators in the respective state assemblies voting to elect the members.

The BJP's appointment of observers is part of its organisational preparations ahead of the polls, which will fill multiple vacancies in the Rajya Sabha as sitting members complete their terms next month.