Inside Shark Tank India Judge Azhar Iqubal's 6,500 Sq Ft Gurgaon Luxury Apartment (Photos)

Inside photos of Shark Tank India Season 3 judge and entrepreneur Azhar Iqubal's sprawling 6,500 sq ft luxury apartment in Gurgaon are going viral, showcasing a stunning blend of Victorian elegance and modern design.

Azhar Iqubal's home is in Gurgaon's posh Paras Quartier area. GoodHomes Magazine shared these pictures on Instagram, revealing the house is spread across a massive 6,500 square feet.Designer Aashi Gupta has created a brilliant example of Victorian nostalgia meeting modern design. As soon as you step out of the private lift lobby, you see a huge open-plan space with a beautiful play of light, textures, and classic design.The long, arched corridor is a special feature of Azhar Iqubal's house. It has light oak flooring laid in a herringbone pattern, which leads straight to the living area. The walls have white marble wainscoting and Victorian mouldings, giving the home a royal look.The living area is designed for both welcoming guests and for private relaxation. It uses teak and walnut wood furniture, terracotta accent chairs, and a cream sofa, making the space feel luxurious and comfortable at the same time.The walls feature raw silk wallpaper, marble cladding, and Victorian-inspired prints. Brass accents, multi-tier crystal chandeliers, and vintage-style sconces further enhance the home's royal vibe. The high ceiling has Victorian cornices and mirrors, which amplify the light.

Hand-knotted Persian rugs, brought from Jaipur, are laid over the light oak floors. The dining area has a large teak dining table surrounded by padded chairs. A mirrored ceiling above makes the entire setup look even more grand.

The home's checkboard balcony is one of its most special spots. Decorated with black-and-white tiles, this balcony offers a fantastic view of the Gurgaon skyline, complete with plush grey seating and a telescope. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors connect it to the living area.The master bedroom is very peaceful and grand. It features a tufted headboard, books and artifacts in arched shelves, and a separate lounging area. Fluted columns and soft natural drapery give the room privacy and a royal feel.