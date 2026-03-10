Amazon Sale Alert: Huge Discounts On Iphone Air, Galaxy S25+ And Oneplus Nord

Amazon's Electronics Premier League sale (March 6-12) brings major smartphone deals, with up to 40% off on top brands. Buyers can grab models like the iPhone Air, Samsung Galaxy S25+ and OnePlus Nord at reduced prices.

Planning to buy a new phone? This is the perfect time! Amazon is hosting its 'Electronics Premier League' sale from March 6 to March 12. The e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts of up to 40% on top smartphone brands. This is a great chance to grab flagship models from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and iQOO at much lower prices.

The Apple iPhone Air is the star of this sale. The phone, launched at ₹1,19,900, gets a flat ₹27,000 discount and is listed for ₹93,499. You can get an extra ₹3,000 off with bank offers, bringing the price down to just ₹90,499! For Android fans, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ also gets a solid price cut of about ₹15,000. It is now available from a starting price of ₹74,999, with additional bank offers applicable.

Gamers, listen up! The recently launched iQOO 15R gets an unbelievable discount. The phone, which debuted at ₹53,999, has a full ₹13,000 price drop and is now selling for just ₹40,999. For mid-range phone lovers, the OnePlus Nord 5 5G is also on offer. Its price is down by ₹2,500 from its starting price of ₹34,999, and you can buy it on Amazon for ₹32,499.

The sale isn't just for flagship models; budget phones also have great offers. The Realme Narzo 90x 5G, launched at ₹15,999, is now available for just ₹12,999 after a ₹3,000 discount. Similarly, the price of the Redmi Note 15 has been slashed for Redmi fans. Its original price was ₹26,999, but you can grab it for ₹20,999 in this sale. Visit Amazon now to buy your favourite phone at a lower price!

