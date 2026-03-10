Tears And Cheers: SBI Employee's Retirement Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

After decades in the banking industry, a State Bank of India (SBI) employee's retirement video went viral on social media, capturing the poignant, calm moments of her last day of work. One of her coworkers, Reshma, who is also an artist, posted the video, which has now received over a million views. Before coworkers came to commemorate the event at the branch in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the video showed the senior employee finishing her final responsibilities at her computer.

The woman was shown collecting presents, posing for pictures with coworkers, and completing tasks on her system in the video. As part of the goodbye, the branch manager also gave her a certificate. Many people were encouraged by the video to consider the lengthy careers that many bank employees have experienced, particularly in light of the industry's evolution.

Here's How Netizens Reacted

One user wrote,“She witnessed a revolution in the banking sector, from manual ledger reconciling to system-based operations.”

"For the first time, I am seeing a woman working in the banking sector until retirement," commented a different viewer. I am unable to adequately express all of the feelings. Her life narrative and advice for young ladies like us intrigue me.

Another user said, "I suppose she could be a wonder woman at work and in her personal life."

"Now she can have a stress-free life," one person said, wishing her luck for the next stage of her life.