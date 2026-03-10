US Bunker-Buster Hits On Iran Drive China Deeper Underground

MENAFN - Asia Times) After US bunker-buster strikes exposed the vulnerability of Iran's underground nuclear facilities, China is moving to bury its own critical assets deeper underground.

This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that Chinese energy experts have suggested the construction of an extensive network of underground infrastructure across western China to protect strategic energy and defense assets amid rising geopolitical tensions and global instability, according to a proposal published in February in the Bulletin of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Zhang Shishu, chief technical expert at state-owned Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina), said critical facilities-including hydropower hubs in the southwest and oil and gas fields in the northwest-should be embedded deep underground to store resources such as oil, natural gas, and rare metals while shielding them from potential military strikes or surveillance.

The plan envisions a tiered system linking large central storage hubs with smaller regional depots and border facilities, particularly in sensitive frontier regions such as Tibet and Xinjiang, forming what researchers describe as an“underground strategic corridor and covert support system” to strengthen national defense and border security.

The proposal aligns with China's broader strategy of shifting key industries and infrastructure away from vulnerable coastal economic centers such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen toward interior“strategic hinterlands” to reduce risks from supply-chain disruptions, blockades, or military conflict with the US and its allies.

Advances in ultra-deep drilling and geological monitoring now make projects reaching depths of 3,000 meters technically feasible. However, complex geology, fragile ecosystems, and fragmented legal frameworks remain major challenges.

China's push to expand underground infrastructure reflects a broader strategic trend: as precision strike weapons increasingly threaten the survivability of exposed military and industrial assets, states are seeking protection through deeper burial, dispersion and hardened subterranean facilities.

The US attack on Iran's underground nuclear sites during Operation Midnight Hammer highlighted both the growing importance-and the emerging limits-of this strategy.