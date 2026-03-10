St Lucia's Mardi Pwete Parliament Returns In Grand Style

The government of Saint Lucia has commenced an ambitious national development programme for 2026 and beyond, says Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, with the commencement of his second term in the governance of Saint Lucia, and a“ Vision 2030” focus on 'people-centered' transformation and infrastructure development.

The infrastructure development programme, inclusive of an upgraded Hewanorra International Airport (HIA): Improvements to water supply infrastructure: Development of seaports: and construction of bus terminals. The government's investment in citizen security continues with the construction of a police headquarters building and the needed equipment for the police. Prime Minister Pierre has also given notice to “governing under the values of equity, justice and respect for the rule of law.”

Saint Lucia's total public sector debt increased to 78.0 percent of GDP in 2025, driven by a combination of capital project disbursements and budget financing. Despite an improvement in the primary balance, the debt ratio is not on track to reach the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union's (ECCU's) debt target of 60.0 percent by 2035, according to St Lucia's Annual Economic and Financial Review, December 2025. ~ ECCB.

UWP alarmed

The non-existent opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has been reduced to postering in the moment, said in a press release Monday that they are alarmed over the proposed XCD 600 million borrowing:

“This level of borrowing is unprecedented. Never in the history of Saint Lucia has a government sought approval to borrow such a massive sum in a single sitting of parliament.”

According to the UWP,“When the current administration took office in July 2021, Saint Lucia's national debt stood at approximately XCD 3.93 billion. If the borrowing is approved, the national debt is projected to rise to approximately XCD 5.7 billion.” And by UWP calculation:“If this borrowing is approved, the country's national debt burden will exceed XCD 31,000 for every man, woman and child in the nation.”

“The question, therefore, arises: how does the government intend to repay these loans? Will the people of Saint Lucia be asked to bear the cost through higher taxes or additional financial pressures in the future?,” the UWP continued.

Enhancing our infrastructure for security and prosperity, 23 April 2025, noted:







“ The debt-to-GDP ratio for 2024 was 73.5 percent, in the absence of rebasing;



” The overall deficit was 1.8 percent of GDP, decreasing from 3.2 percent in the previous year. The primary surplus was 1.4 percent of GDP compared to 0.2 percent in the previous year;



” Debt-to-GDP as of 2024 was 73.5 percent totaling XCD 5.1 billion. External debt accounted for 61.5 percent while the balance, domestic debt, accounted for 38.5 percent; “ Bank of Saint Lucia is now the largest in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union, with an asset base of over XCD 3 billion. For the year 2024, the bank is expected to record a profit of over $100 million. ”

Double standards

The UWP is concerned that“the scale of the borrowing being proposed” by the Philip Pierre administration“should concern every citizen,” adding,“ responsible fiscal management requires discipline, transparency and a clear long-term plan.”

It is fair to equate the same to the UWP. While in office, they failed to provide full transparency and responsible financial leadership. And, in their second term in opposition, offers explanatory summaries for deficiencies in lobbying and communication.

Historically, successive governments' borrowing has been excessive, but quite rightly, not on this scale. However, the race to outperform administrations in the interest of national development is pregnant with politics and adventures for personal wealth accumulation.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF ) has declared that it is targeting crime syndicates by following assets and money, working with the Financial Intelligence Investigative Authority.

“ The RSLPF plans to seize assets from ten criminals who gained wealth illegally under the Proceeds of Crime Act. In 2026, a 127-step strategy will activate laws to address offences and restore order nationwide. ” ~ MBC Prime.

However, while members of parliament and the senate are mindful of who will“bear the cost through higher taxes or additional financial pressures in the future,” knowing that they will not be around to be held liable, exhibits the significance of acceleration.

