Russians Strike Dnipro, Leaving Ten Injured, Including One Child
"The number of people injured due to the Russian attack on Dnipro has risen to 7," the message said at around 00:39.
It is noted that three women, three men, and a 12-year-old boy required medical assistance.
Later Hanzha reported: "There are already 10 victims as a result of the nighttime enemy attack on Dnipro."Read also: Russians strike energy infrastructure in Sumy region throughout day
As Ukrinform reported, at around 21:00 a Russian attack drone struck the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv. Six people are known to have been injured.
