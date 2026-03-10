Injury Toll Due To Russian Strike On Kharkiv Rises To Six, Five Multi-Storey Residential Buildings Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The number of injured has risen to six," the post states.

Speaking to journalists at the site of the strike, the mayor said the Russians carried out the attack with a Shahed drone.

"There was a 'Shahed' strike near residential buildings. Two cars burned completely, and two others were damaged. Five multi-storey residential buildings were affected: windows were shattered, and the power grid was also damaged. All our municipal services are currently working to eliminate the destruction as quickly as possible," Terekhov said.

He confirmed that this courtyard had recently been hit before.

"This is the second strike near these residential buildings. Partially yes [the consequences of the first strike had been addressed], but now we will have to start everything again," the mayor said.

Later, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office added that, according to preliminary information, the Russians used a "Geran-2" drone.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As previously reported, at around 21:00 a Russian attack drone struck the Industrialnyi district. Earlier it was reported that five people were injured, and one person was hospitalized.

Photo: Ministry of Health