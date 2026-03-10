Cold Conditions Tuesday Before Milder Weather Through Weekend

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 10 (Petra) -- Relatively cold weather is expected to prevail across most regions on Tuesday before temperatures gradually rise through the rest of the week, bringing milder conditions across much of the country, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.Tuesday's weather will remain relatively cold in most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will experience comparatively warmer conditions. Moderate easterly winds are expected, becoming active at times.The department warned of reduced visibility during the early morning hours due to fog over high mountainous areas and the possibility of frost formation in those regions. Blowing dust may also reduce visibility during the evening and nighttime hours, particularly in Badia areas.Temperatures are forecast to rise slightly again on Wednesday, bringing readings closer to seasonal averages. Dusty conditions are expected across several regions, with mild weather in most areas and warm conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Medium and high clouds are expected under moderate southeasterly winds that may become active at times.Dusty conditions are expected to continue on Thursday, with mild weather across most regions and warm conditions in low-lying areas. Medium and high clouds are forecast, with a slight chance of light scattered showers in the northeastern Badia. Northeasterly winds are expected to shift to northwesterly during the afternoon, becoming active at times.Pleasant weather is forecast on Friday across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will remain warm. Medium and high clouds are expected, accompanied by moderate easterly winds that may become active at times and raise dust, particularly in Badia areas.For Tuesday, temperatures in eastern Amman are expected to range between 16 C and 8 C, compared with 14 C and 6 C in western Amman. Aqaba is forecast to record highs of 24 C and lows of 12 C.