Rise With Raissa Announces Update To Stuck To Sold Outtm Methodology Based On New Industry Insights

Rise with Raissa is leveraging these findings to further refine its client acquisition system, enhance customer implementation support, and equip service providers with scalable, repeatable frameworks that generate predictable revenue.

Industry reports, including the MBO Partners State of Independence study and Payoneer's Freelancer Income Report, reveal that a significant percentage of independent professionals experience volatile monthly income due to project-based work, inconsistent lead flow, unclear positioning, and reliance on algorithm-dependent platforms. These findings validate what Rise with Raissa has observed firsthand through years of client work: income instability is not a talent problem, it is a systems problem.

For Rise with Raissa, this research is not theoretical. It directly informs the continued evolution of the Stuck to Sold OutTM methodology, a structured business growth framework designed to help coaches, consultants, and service providers build consistent client pipelines through messaging clarity, offer precision, and simple scaling systems.

“The data confirms what we've been solving for years,” said Raissa Mboma, founder of Rise with Raissa and creator of Stuck to Sold OutTM.“Service-based entrepreneurs don't need more visibility hacks. They need clear positioning, aligned offers, and a predictable client acquisition system they can rely on month after month.”

Turning Industry Research into Client Results

Rise with Raïssa is actively integrating these industry findings into its coaching programs, book curriculum, and weekly implementation training. The company uses the data to:



Strengthen client messaging frameworks to eliminate unclear positioning

Refine offer-clarity models that improve conversion consistency

Enhance onboarding systems to reduce revenue gaps between client launches

Equip entrepreneurs with scalable systems that withstand algorithm shifts Improve customer support structures to accelerate implementation and measurable results



By grounding its programs in verified market trends, the company ensures that its clients are building businesses aligned with current economic realities.

The Stuck to Sold OutTM methodology directly addresses this shift by focusing on identity alignment, simple business systems, and structured client flow, replacing burnout-driven marketing with strategic repeatability.

Introducing From Stuck to Sold OutTM: Identity, Systems, and Strategy

In addition to these insights, Mboma has expanded the Stuck to Sold OutTM framework through educational resources, including her book, From Stuck to Sold OutTM: Identity, Systems, and Strategy, and weekly live training sessions designed to help service-based entrepreneurs implement practical client-acquisition systems. The book expands on the core Stuck to Sold OutTM principles, translating industry research into actionable systems for service provider success.

The book highlights key trends shaping the digital marketplace, including increasing content saturation and the need for simplified, predictable client-acquisition processes. By following the Stuck to Sold OutTM philosophy, entrepreneurs are encouraged to shift away from reactive,“hope-based” marketing toward intentional strategies that support long-term growth.

The book walks entrepreneurs through practical implementation steps to:



Create messaging clarity that attracts qualified clients

Build consistent lead-generation processes

Design scalable offers aligned with market demand Establish predictable revenue without relying on hustle or constant reinvention

Weekly Live Training Opportunities

In addition to her book and educational resources, Mboma hosts a weekly live training every Thursday at 11:00 a.m. CST. These sessions are designed to help service-based entrepreneurs implement the Stuck to Sold OutTM methodology and achieve consistent growth without overcomplicated funnels or fleeting trends.

During these interactive sessions, participants learn how to:



Clarify messaging so ideal clients immediately understand their value

Design simple, scalable business systems that generate consistent lead

Develop aligned offers that sell predictably Stop restarting their business each month and build lasting stability



A Shift Toward Sustainable Business Models

Rise with Raissa continues to expand its educational and strategic offerings to meet the evolving needs of coaches, consultants, and service providers seeking long-term growth models. The company's mission remains centered on helping entrepreneurs build businesses that generate predictable revenue while maintaining operational clarity and sustainability.

By aligning its proprietary methodology with verified industry research, Rise with Raïssa strengthens its credibility, sharpens its strategic positioning, and enhances client outcomes. The result is a business growth framework that delivers predictable revenue while maintaining operational clarity.

As demand rises for structured, system-driven entrepreneurship, Mboma continues to position Stuck to Sold OutTM as the gold standard for service-based entrepreneurs seeking client consistency and sustainable scaling.

Service providers ready to move from inconsistent income to predictable clients are invited to join the free weekly live training every Thursday at 11:00 a.m. CST at .

About Rise with Raissa

Rise with Raissa is a business strategy firm founded by Raïssa Mboma, creator of the proprietary Stuck to Sold OutTM methodology, a structured framework designed to help service-based entrepreneurs build predictable client acquisition and stable revenue without reliance on hustle-driven marketing, virality, or constant reinvention. Through strategic programs, live training, and implementation-focused resources, the firm supports coaches, consultants, and service providers in developing aligned offers, clear positioning, and repeatable systems for long-term scalability.

About Raïssa Mboma

Raïssa Mboma is a Dallas-based business strategist and founder of Rise with Raissa. She is the creator of the Stuck to Sold OutTM methodology, a clarity-driven system that helps service-based entrepreneurs replace inconsistent income with structured, sustainable client-acquisition processes designed for predictable growth.







Media Contact:

Name: Raïssa Mboma

Email: ...

Website:

