Empowering Everyday People With Practical AI Knowledge

CUMMING, Ga., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Steve Munkeby, a former U.S. Army infantry officer and veteran high-tech project manager for federal defense and space programs, is expanding public access to artificial intelligence education through a broad portfolio of books focused on real-world applications. Drawing on more than 30 years of experience in software development for the Space Shuttle, Earth-observing spacecraft, robotic systems, and AI-driven platforms, Dr. Munkeby's work addresses the growing need for clear, usable technology knowledge across education, career development, and everyday life.

At a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping healthcare, finance, research, and communication, Dr. Munkeby's publications focus on practical adoption rather than technical abstraction. His work spans academic research mastery, lifelong learning, senior independence, critical thinking, and workforce transition.

Two central academic contributions, co-authored by Dr. Steve Munkeby and Dr. Barbara Turner, are Qualitative Capstone Project Mastery: Navigating the Depths of the Logical Developmental Sequence with Generative AI, a structured guide built from over 400 doctoral chair and committee experiences that integrates traditional scholarship with responsible AI-supported research methodology while helping readers navigate the Logical Developmental Sequence with generative AI, and Faculty in the AI Era: Rethinking Teaching, Supervision, and Academic Integrity, which provides institutional guidance for responsible AI integration in higher education and supports faculty and educators preparing to meet the emerging frontier in education.

For older adults navigating digital transformation, Dr. Munkeby developed the extensive AI Made Simple: Empowering Life After 55 series, including:

AI Made Simple: Empowering Life After 55 – Health and Wellness

AI Made Simple: Empowering Life After 55 – Companionship and Mental Health

AI Made Simple: Empowering Life After 55 – Financial Management

AI Made Simple: Empowering Life After 55 – Learning and Personal Development

AI Made Simple: Empowering Life After 55 – Memory and Cognitive Training

AI Made Simple: Empowering Life After 55 – Hobbies and Entertainment

AI Made Simple: Empowering Life After 55 – Communication and Connection

AI Made Simple: Empowering Life After 55 – Home and Daily Living

AI Made Simple: Empowering Life After 55 – Accessibility

AI Made Simple: Empowering Life After 55 – Travel and Exploration

Together, these books demonstrate how generative AI can support independence, health management, communication, financial security, and continued personal growth without requiring technical backgrounds.

Dr. Munkeby also addresses modern research and information challenges in Beyond Google: How Generative AI Transforms Research, which outlines AI-enhanced inquiry methods, and Synthesizing Truth - How AI Helps Us Build Personal Understanding of a Divided World, which examines structured analysis, bias awareness, and evidence synthesis in today's complex media landscape.

Cognitive development and problem-solving are explored in Developing Life Thinking Skills: From Grade School to Business Professionals, introducing the Progressive Cognitive Structuring framework for strategic reasoning across life stages.

His military background informs From Camouflage to Corporate: Breaking-the-Code of Military Transition Using Generative AI, a career navigation guide that helps transitioning service members translate service experience into civilian professional success using modern AI tools.

According to Dr. Munkeby, the unifying objective across his work is access.“Artificial intelligence is no longer confined to laboratories or corporations,” he said.“The challenge now is ensuring people have practical knowledge to use it wisely, productively, and ethically in everyday decisions.”

Dr. Munkeby holds degrees in Computer Science, Systems Management, and Organizational Leadership. In addition to decades of federal project leadership, he spent 16 years in faculty leadership, dissertation supervision, and researcher mentorship.

All titles are available through Dr. Munkeby's official website.

