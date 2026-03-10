Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc., (“Eos” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EOSE) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between November 5, 2025 and February 26, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Eos investors have until May 5, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Eos Energy's stock price plummeted more than 39% on February 26, 2026, following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. This massive valuation collapse, which injured investors, was triggered by the Company reporting full year revenue of only $114.2 million, missing its previously issued guidance of $150 million to $160 million by a wide margin. The disclosure further revealed a staggering“net loss attributable to shareholders of $969.6 million,” alongside a“gross loss of $143.8 million” and an“adjusted EBITDA loss of $219.1 million.” Management also admitted that a critical“capacity milestone was reached 5 weeks later than initially planned,” signaling systemic delays in the Company's operational timeline.

The class action lawsuit alleges that Eos Energy made false or misleading statements regarding its ability to achieve the production ramp and capacity utilization necessary to meet its financial targets. According to the complaint, the Company's battery line downtime was“running well above industry norms” and internal forecasts, while its automated bipolar production struggled to“hit quality targets.” The litigation further contends that Eos Energy lacked the adequate systems and processes required to ensure that its public disclosures and guidance were“timely, accurate, and complete.” The market reacted with extreme volatility to the revelation that these internal manufacturing inefficiencies and missed milestones had fundamentally undermined the Company's fiscal year 2025 performance.

