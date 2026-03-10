Web Industries Expands Production Capacity In Denton With Next-Generation Laser Technology

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Web Industries announces a strategic capacity expansion at its Denton, TX facility with the addition of next generation laser technology, reinforcing its broader capability growth initiatives.

Designed to process flexible and composite materials requiring precision laser cutting - this new equipment significantly increases productivity and throughput. It enhances Web Industries' ability to serve fast paced and high-demanding markets with Tier-1 quality for consumer goods, technical textiles, aeronautics and space, and other high precision industries.

“This investment is a pivotal step in our innovation strategy. With next generation laser technology, we are expanding the boundaries of advanced material formatting to deliver precision engineered solutions at scale for mission critical and high performance customer programs.” - John Madej, President & CEO of Web Industries.

The enhanced capabilities of the next-generation laser technology features:

.optimal repeatability for complex geometries,

.increased capacity for high-volume manufacturing,

.reduced waste and accelerated production cycles,

.improved productivity.

“This addition gives our operations a significant boost, strengthening our ability to deliver precision-formatted geometries while supporting large-scale serial production and meeting the stringent requirements of advanced automated processes. This investment reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with faster lead times, unwavering quality, and greater production flexibility.” said - Mackenzie Millick, Denton Plant Manager.

This upgrade supports the ongoing development of Web Industries, Denton facility, reinforcing its role as a key platform for advanced material formatting and supports demanding customers challenging.

Visit Web Industries at JEC World 2026 – Hall 5, Booth G27 or learn more at

About Web Industries

Web Industries, Inc., a 100% employee-owned company, is one of the largest and most diverse providers of precision converting and contract manufacturing. We help customers in the aerospace, wire and cable, medical, personal and home care, and industrial sectors fill their capability gaps and accelerate their market success by leveraging close, trust-based relationships to develop ingenious solutions precisely tailored to their needs. From project inception to commercialization, Web offers creative problem solving backed by deep technical and operational expertise.