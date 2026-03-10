MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Hr. Dr. Takahisa Karita Advances Sweden-Japan Strategic Collaboration Focused on SDG-Aligned Innovation

March 09, 2026 11:33 PM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Strategic discussions are underway to strengthen collaboration between Sweden and Japan in sustainable innovation, life sciences, and entrepreneurship initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).







Hr. Dr. Takahisa Karita Advances Sweden-Japan Strategic Collaboration Focused on SDG-Aligned Innovation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Hr. Dr. Takahisa Karita, Cofounder of Unify Platform AG and founder of UNIPLAT, recently participated in meetings in Södertälje to explore potential expansion of cross-border innovation programs. The discussions focused on medtech development, life science partnerships, and the possible establishment of expanded operations in Sweden through UNIPLAT SKANDINAVISKA AB, launched in Stockholm in 2025.

Södertälje is recognized as one of Sweden's key industrial centers, with established strengths in pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and international business. The discussions examined opportunities to integrate Swedish life science infrastructure with Japan-based research networks and global entrepreneurial ecosystems connected through UNIPLAT.

UNIPLAT, founded in the canton of Zug, Switzerland, operates as a global collaboration platform connecting entrepreneurs, researchers, and institutions across 146 countries. The organization reports more than 160,000 members and partnerships with over 100 institutions worldwide.

The proposed Sweden-Japan initiative aims to support SDG-aligned ventures in areas including biotechnology, healthcare innovation, digital infrastructure, and sustainable agricultural systems. Discussions also addressed the role of emerging technologies, including AI-driven research platforms and blockchain-based infrastructure, in facilitating cross-border commercialization and research exchange.

If formalized, the collaboration would seek to create structured pathways for joint research, startup incubation, and capital coordination between Scandinavian and Japanese innovation ecosystems.

Further details regarding partnership frameworks and implementation timelines are expected following continued consultations with regional stakeholders.

About UNIPLAT

UNIPLAT is a Switzerland-based platform founded in the canton of Zug that connects entrepreneurs and researchers across 146 countries. The organization facilitates cross-border collaboration in areas including biotechnology, healthcare, AI, and sustainable development, and operates regional subsidiaries including UNIPLAT SKANDINAVISKA AB in Sweden.

Contact Info:

Name: Hr. Dr. Takahisa Karita

Email: ...

Organization: Unify Platform AG

Address: Zug, Switzerland

Website:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Plentisoft