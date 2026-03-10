Tibet Support Groups From 32 Nations Meet Dalai Lama In Dharamshala

The Core Group for Tibetan Cause-India concluded the Special Tibet Support Groups (TSGs) meeting in the north Indian hill town of Dharamshala on Monday afternoon. More than 120 participants representing 32 countries expressed solidarity with the Tibetan people in their struggle for freedom and justice. The participants also met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama here on Monday.

Global Solidarity for Tibetan Cause

Tenzin Lekshay, spokesperson for the Tibetan government-in-exile, told ANI, "It is a very successful meeting with more than 100 participants from 32 different countries around the world and they are all Tibet supporters. So we are just concluding this three-day conference and we also got an opportunity to have an audience with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. The conclusion of the meeting as we have it in the declaration that we were committed for the cause of Tibet. It is not just for the Tibetan people, but for the larger humanity just as the message of love, peace, compassion and freedom."

International Supporters Speak Out

Japanese supporter Hirofumi Kameda, director of NGO Dream for Children, told ANI, "I have come here to attend this conference because Tibetans' situation is not good so I have to support them especially one million children are captured in colonial boarding schools in Tibet and this is a serious problem which needs to be addressed immediately. We have to continue to support Tibetans."

Kelly Turley, a supporter from the United States, told ANI, "I'm feeling so grateful to be here today. We are here with other Tibet support groups from around the world and the Central Tibetan Administration has brought us together all the young people and older supporters for Tibet to refocus our energy for the cause of Tibetan freedom. It's a tremendous honour to be here and to meet with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama."

Call for Peaceful Resolution

Tenzin Damchoe, a representative of the International Tibet Network from Los Angeles, told ANI, "The last three days were an eye-opening experience, meeting delegates from more than 32 countries and here are more than 100 delegates so it's a great opportunity for every one of us so that we are able to put our forces together and work for a peaceful resolution of the Sino-Tibet conflict. We want 7 million Tibetans to be free and practice their own religion and culture."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)