Mumbai Latest Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Rising Temperatures Across City

Mumbai is set to experience hot and humid conditions on March 10, with clear skies across the city. The IMD forecasts temperatures nearing 38°C, while dry weather and rising heat indicate early summer conditions.

Mumbai is experiencing hot and humid weather conditions on March 10 as temperatures continue to rise across the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 37–38°C, while the minimum temperature may stay close to 24°C under mostly clear skies throughout the day

Weather officials have indicated that intense sunshine and dry atmospheric conditions are contributing to the rising heat levels in Mumbai. With limited cloud cover and steady coastal humidity, the daytime temperature is likely to feel higher, especially during afternoon hours when the heat becomes more noticeable across several parts of the city.

The IMD has also warned about possible heatwave-like conditions in isolated parts of Mumbai and nearby regions. Several monitoring stations have already recorded unusually high temperatures for early March, suggesting that the city may be witnessing an early arrival of summer-like weather this season.

Looking ahead, weather experts expect similar warm conditions to persist over the next few days in Mumbai. The forecast indicates mainly clear skies and dry weather, although temperatures may ease slightly after March 11. However, coastal humidity is expected to remain high, keeping the overall weather warm and uncomfortable for residents.