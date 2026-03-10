Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Boom: Ranveer Singh Film Eyes ₹100 Crore Opening

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar 2 is already creating huge excitement ahead of release. With advance bookings for paid previews soaring, trade experts predict it could become the first Bollywood film to cross ₹100 crore on opening day.

Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' is seeing a massive rush in its advance bookings. The tickets for its paid previews are selling like hot cakes. Reports suggest the film could rake in over ₹30 crore just from these previews, which would be a new record for any Indian film. It has already collected more than ₹16 crore from advance bookings for the previews alone.

Trade experts are predicting that 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' could open with a massive ₹100 crore collection in India. If this happens, it will become the first-ever Bollywood film to hit a three-digit opening. Not just that, it would also be the biggest opening for any A-rated film in the country. Also Read: Zakir Khan clarifies comedy break reports: 'Not quitting, just a break'

If Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' actually manages a ₹100 crore opening, it will officially become the highest-opening A-rated Indian film. Currently, this record is held by the Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire', which was released in 2023. That film had earned a whopping ₹90.7 crore on its first day.

Here's a look at the current record holders for the biggest openings for A-rated films at the Indian box office:

Salaar –₹90.7 crore They Call Him OG – ₹84.7 crore Coolie – ₹65 crore Animal – ₹63.8 crore Dhurandhar – ₹28.6 crore

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. The film will be released in five languages: Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Special paid previews are set for March 18. Aditya Dhar has directed the movie, which is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The star cast includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.