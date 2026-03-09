Kanye West To Perform In Los Angeles Ahead Of Release Of His New Album

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, March 10 (IANS) Rapper Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is set to treat his fans with his first major show in the United States in years.

The rapper is set to perform at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium next month, reports 'Variety'.

The rapper will be performing at the venue on April 3. A blast that went out to fans on Monday morning billed the show as his“only performance in Los Angeles”.

As per 'Female First UK', fans were directed to his website to pre-register for the show by pre-saving his upcoming album, 'Bully'.“A few lucky pre-registrants will be selected to receive free tickets”, reads statement on the site.

Over the past few years, Ye has continuously made anti-semitic remarks on social media and in interviews as his live performances have slimmed. He performed in Mexico City earlier this year and played a handful of shows in South Korea and China dating back to 2024.

His last SoFi Stadium appearance was alongside Ty Dolla Sign at Rolling Loud in 2024, though it was less of a performance and more of a listening party for their new album 'Vultures 1'.

The upcoming Los Angeles show comes just months after Ye published an apology letter in the form of a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal to address“those I've hurt”.

He credited his anti-semitic behavior to untreated brain damage and mental illness.“It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people”.

He also apologized to the Black community, writing,“I am so sorry to have let you down”. Ye is gearing up for the release of his new album 'Bully', which he released via different full-length versions of a film in March 2025.