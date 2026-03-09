South Korea: Ex-President Yoon Refuses To Attend Hearing On 2022 Itaewon Disaster

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, March 10 (IANS) Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday refused to meet with representatives of a special investigation committee on the 2022 crowd crush who visited the Seoul Detention Centre to persuade him to attend a hearing.

The National Commission for the Investigation of the October 29 Itaewon Disaster is scheduled to hold the hearing Thursday and Friday to uncover the truth behind the crowd accident that killed 159 people in the central Seoul district in October 2022, when Yoon was serving as president.

Wee Eun-jin, standing commissioner of the commission, told reporters that she was unable to meet with Yoon because of his refusal, and he said through his lawyers that it would be difficult to attend the hearing due to trial preparations.

Wee said she instead met with the head of the detention center and requested his cooperation in having Yoon attend the hearing Friday morning.

Yoon has been in custody while standing trial over his failed bid to impose martial law in December 2024 and other charges.

Wee said she still believes Yoon's detailed explanation of what happened the day of the disaster will provide comfort to the victims' families and contribute to devising measures to prevent such disasters from happening again, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on March 9, the main opposition People Power Party had apologised for the 2024 martial law declaration by then President Yoon Suk Yeol and pledged to sever ties with him amid an ongoing internal feud ahead of the June 3 local elections.

The announcement came in a resolution issued in the name of all party lawmakers, as the party grapples with falling public support after Yoon's martial law attempt and internal divisions over its political direction and ties with the former president.

Some party members have called for a clear break from Yoon, while others back the so-called Yoon Again movement.