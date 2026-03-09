Dubai Property Market Continues To Move Despite Quieter Conditions, Says Betterhomes

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai's property market continues to see activity from buyers, sellers, tenants and landlords even as some residents take a more cautious approach to decision-making, according to insights from leading brokerage betterhomes.

While overall enquiry levels are currently around 45% below typical levels, betterhomes says engagement across its digital platforms has remained broadly consistent with a normal trading environment - suggesting many people are actively following the market.

Louis Harding, CEO of betterhomes, said the current environment reflects a period of careful decision-making rather than a pause in market activity.

“Dubai has navigated many global events and market cycles over the past four decades,” Harding said.“We're seeing people understandably take more time before making decisions, but the interest is still there. Buyers, sellers, tenants, and landlords are watching the market closely and considering their next steps.”

Dubai's long-term appeal as a place to live and invest continues to underpin confidence. The city's stability, global connectivity and long-term vision have historically supported the property market through periods of global uncertainty.

“At times like these, what people often need most is reassurance and clarity,” Harding added.“Our role is to help clients understand what's happening in the market and what their options are.”

betterhomes said its teams remain fully operational and continue to support buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants across Dubai.