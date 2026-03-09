India Orders Oil Refineries To Increase LPG Production For Domestic Use

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

India's Petroleum Ministry said on Monday it has instructed oil refineries to increase liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production to help meet domestic demand.

Recommended For You

In a post, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the decision comes in light of current geopolitical disruptions affecting fuel supply and constraints in LPG availability, adding that additional production will be directed to the domestic market.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

The ministry said household LPG supply has been prioritised, and a 25-day gap between cylinder bookings has been introduced to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

It added that imported LPG for non-domestic use will be prioritised for essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.

For other non-domestic sectors, including restaurants, hotels and industries, the ministry said a committee of three executive directors from oil marketing companies has been formed to review requests for LPG supply.



India needs contingency plans to ensure oil supply amid Strait of Hormuz uncertainty Air India, AIX to operate 32 non-scheduled flights between India, UAE on March 9

ALSO READ