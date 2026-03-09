Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Orders Oil Refineries To Increase LPG Production For Domestic Use

India Orders Oil Refineries To Increase LPG Production For Domestic Use


2026-03-09 11:18:25
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

India's Petroleum Ministry said on Monday it has instructed oil refineries to increase liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production to help meet domestic demand.

Recommended For You

In a post, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the decision comes in light of current geopolitical disruptions affecting fuel supply and constraints in LPG availability, adding that additional production will be directed to the domestic market.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

The ministry said household LPG supply has been prioritised, and a 25-day gap between cylinder bookings has been introduced to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

It added that imported LPG for non-domestic use will be prioritised for essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.

For other non-domestic sectors, including restaurants, hotels and industries, the ministry said a committee of three executive directors from oil marketing companies has been formed to review requests for LPG supply.

ALSO READ
  • India needs contingency plans to ensure oil supply amid Strait of Hormuz uncertainty
  • Air India, AIX to operate 32 non-scheduled flights between India, UAE on March 9

MENAFN09032026000049011007ID1110839578



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search