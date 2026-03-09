Iran To Increase Force And Frequency Of Missile Attacks, Revolutionary Guards Say
The force and frequency of Iranian missile launches will increase, and their range will become wider, state media cited the commander of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force as saying on Monday.
From now on, no missiles will be launched with warheads lighter than one ton, Majid Mousavi said.
