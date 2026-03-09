Iran To Increase Force And Frequency Of Missile Attacks, Revolutionary Guards Say

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

The force and frequency of Iranian missile launches will increase, and their range will become wider, state media cited the commander of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force as saying on Monday.

From now on, no missiles will be launched with warheads lighter than one ton, Majid Mousavi said.



Iran Guards say launched missile attack on Tel Aviv, Haifa and East Jerusalem Iran says will not target neighbours unless attack originates from them

