Professionals, Investors Turn To UAE Golden Visa For Stability Amid Regional Tensions

Consultants report steady enquiries from property owners, high-earning professionals and entrepreneurs seeking long-term residency in the country

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

Residents and investors continue to explore the UAE's Golden Visa as the long-term residency option gains popularity among professionals and investors amid regional tensions, according to visa consultants and service centres.

Recommended For You UAE changes warning system, issues 'quieter' alerts amid regional attacks

Industry representatives say many applicants are moving ahead with plans to secure long-term status in the country, a trend they interpret as a sign of continued confidence in the UAE's stability and economic outlook.

Since February 28, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks on several Gulf countries, including the UAE, in response to US-Israel strikes, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure in parts of the region. While some international coverage has portrayed scenes of panic and residents leaving the Gulf, industry experts and business leaders in the UAE say the reality on the ground appears far more measured, pointing to continued economic activity and sustained interest in long-term residency.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Property-linked Golden Visas are among the categories seeing strong interest, according to Thani B Mubarak, managing director of a service centre in DAFZA.

He said many property owners are applying for the long-term residency programme, a move that signals investors are not planning to sell their assets anytime soon.

“This is significant because the Golden Visa is linked to the property. If the property is sold, the visa must be cancelled first,” he said.“So if people are applying through property, it shows they do not plan to sell anytime soon.”

Mubarak added that the centre has also seen residents who already hold Golden Visas applying for the programme for their family members.

“A lot of people are inquiring about the Golden Visa,” he said.“In fact, some residents who already have the Golden Visa are now applying for their family members. Some of them have big families of four or more.”

He noted that the timing of these applications stood out.

“You might expect people to wait for things to cool down, but instead they are proceeding with their applications,” he said.

According to him, many high-net-worth expatriates also appear confident about remaining in the UAE.

“I have non-Emirati friends who are high-net-worth individuals, some with $100 million or even billions, and whether they made their money here or run businesses abroad, they are all staying and have no plans to leave,” he said.

'Steady enquiries'

Firosekhan, Managing Director of Arabian Business Centre, said his firm is also seeing steady enquiries for Golden Visa applications, particularly under property and salary categories.

“Even during this situation, we are receiving many enquiries for Golden Visa applications under the property and salary categories,” he said.

“One of my clients who had been planning to apply approached us to fast-track his application. This reflects how people have great confidence in the UAE and its leadership, and they truly prefer to live and invest here.”

He added that residents earning more than Dh30,000 per month, one of the eligibility criteria for the visa, are also exploring the programme.

“Applicants are showing high confidence in staying in the country. We are receiving a lot of enquiries about fast-tracking applications,” he said.

According to him, business owners, property investors and high-salary professionals currently account for most enquiries.

“Right now we are seeing increasing demand from property owners and investor visa categories,” he added.

The confidence being shown by residents and investors mirrors sentiments expressed by global business leaders and entrepreneurs, many of whom have publicly reaffirmed their faith in the UAE's resilience despite the regional tensions, saying the country has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to bounce back during periods of global uncertainty.



Sharjah: Rising property prices make more investors eligible for Golden Visa UAE Golden Visa for employees with Dh30,000 salary: How to apply, eligibility guide

ALSO READ