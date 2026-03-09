UAE Condemns Drone Attack Targeting UAE Consulate General In Iraq's Kurdistan Region

UAE called on the Iraqi government, and the government of Iraq's Kurdistan region to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, and hold all those responsible

UAE condemned an "unprovoked terrorist drone attack" that targeted the UAE Consulate General in Iraq's Kurdistan region. The attack resulted in material damage; no injuries were reported, UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The UAE ministry called on the Iraqi government, and the government of Iraq's Kurdistan region to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

UAE called on both governments to identify those responsible, and "take all necessary measures to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable."

Targeting diplomatic missions and premises constitutes "a flagrant violation of international norms and laws, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the ministry statement read.

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic premises and the protection of diplomatic personnel.

"Such acts represent a dangerous escalation and a threat to regional security and stability."

UAE's Mofa said it reiterated the country's "firm rejection of such attacks aimed at undermining security and stability, emphasising the necessity of protecting diplomatic premises, missions, and their personnel in accordance with international laws and norms."



