Piyush Goyal To Inaugurate AAHAR 2026 Today At Bharat Mandapam

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the 40th edition of AAHAR 2026, one of the world's premier B2B trade platforms for the food and hospitality industry, on Tuesday at Bharat Mandapam.

The five-day international food and hospitality fair, running from March 10 to March 14, is expected to attract large participation from industry leaders, exhibitors, and visitors from around the globe.

According to a statement issued by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the event is jointly organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and ITPO. The exhibition has established itself as one of Asia's most recognised platforms for businesses in the food, hospitality, and allied sectors to showcase innovations, expand their networks, and explore new market opportunities.

AAHAR 2026 will bring together around 1,800 exhibitors from various sectors including processed food, rice, marine products, non-vegetarian food, kitchen appliances, hotel and hospitality equipment, and small-scale food enterprises.

Around 155 international exhibitors from 17 countries are expected to participate in the event, which will be spread across nearly 1,15,000 square metres at the venue. Italy has been designated as the partner country for this year's edition.

AAHAR 2026 has received support from several industry associations including the All India Food Processors Association (AIFPA), Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI), and the Hotel & Restaurant Equipment Manufacturers Association of India (HOTREMAI), among others.

The exhibition will also feature several specialised pavilions such as the APEDA Pavilion, MoFPI Pavilion, Foreign Participation Pavilion, ICMA Pavilion and FIFI Pavilion. Industry-focussed events including the Hospitality Challenge and Culinary Art India 2026 will also be organised during the fair.

A major highlight of the event will be the MasterChef competition to be held at Hall No. 1, where culinary professionals and cooking enthusiasts will demonstrate their skills and present international cuisines. Visitors will get an opportunity to explore global food trends and innovations in culinary arts.

In addition to exhibitions, the event will host seminars, culinary competitions and industry interactions aimed at promoting knowledge exchange, innovation and collaboration within the food and hospitality sectors.

The previous edition of AAHAR recorded participation of more than 1,700 exhibitors and over one lakh visitors, highlighting the event's growing prominence.