Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Oman Oil Price Rises By $24.37 Per Barrel

Oman Oil Price Rises By $24.37 Per Barrel


2026-03-09 11:14:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The official price of Oman oil for May delivery reached $124.68 per barrel (pb) today, up $24.37 from Tuesday's price of 31 average monthly price of Omani crude oil for March delivery stood at $62.17 pb, up $0.08 from the price recorded for February delivery.

crude oil Oman

MENAFN09032026000067011011ID1110839497



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search