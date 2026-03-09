Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) High-Grade Gold Zones Extended At Sua And Resource Update Close

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) High-Grade Gold Intersections Extend Mineralisation at Sua - Resource Update PendingBrisbane, Mar 10, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG ) (FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) announced assay results from drillholes KSD028 to KSD035 completed at the Sua prospect within the Idenburg Gold Project in Papua, Indonesia. These holes were designed to confirm the extension of gold-bearing shear zones intersected in historical drilling and intersected in FEG's current drill program. The reported assays extend the shear-zone hosted gold mineralisation an additional 100m down-dip and along strike to the northeast. The intersected zones remain open to depth and along strike.The Company has engaged SMG Consultants Ltd to update the current Idenburg JORC 2012 inferred mineral resource estimate of 540,000oz Au @ 4.1 g/t. (refer to resource compliance statement in Appendix 1*). The mineral resource update will include FEG drillholes KSD023 to KSD035 completed within the Sua Prospect.In parallel, the Company is also finalising plans for the next stage of drilling at the Sua prospect.This program will be focused on resource expansion, will comprise approximately 2350m of targeted drilling. Full details of the next stage program will be announced shortly.Assay results and interpretation for the holes KSD023 to KSD027 have been released previously via ASX announcements dated November 10, November 24, 2025, December 17, 2025, and January 12, 2026. All five FEG diamond drillholes intersected high-grade gold at width within multiple stacked quartz-sulphide veins.Significant intersections from the current Extension Drilling Program include:o KSD033: 10.29 g/t Au over 1.65m (from 17.1m to 18.75m)- 2.12 g/t Au over 8.60m (from 90.2m to 98.8m) including:- 8.55 g/t Au over 1.0m (from 97.2m to 98.2m)o KSD034: 2.57 g/t Au over 3.90m (from 177m to 180.9m) including:- 7.92 g/t Au over 1.0m (from 178m to 179m)o KSD035: 5.24 g/t Au over 1.45m (from 142.75m to 144.2m) including- 7.21 g/t Au over 0.95m (from 142.75m to 143.7m) and- 4.73 g/t Au over 0.5m (from 177m to 177.5m) and- 1.18 g/t Au over 7.40m (from 208.5m to 215.9m) including:- 4.97 g/t Au over 0.60m (from 212.25m to 212.85m)FEG's Non-Executive Chairman, Mr Justin Werner stated: "The high-grade intercepts in KSD033 to KSD035 extend the previously reported mineralisation to deeper levels and further confirm the strength and continuity of the Sua shear-hosted gold system. Importantly the mineralisation remains open down dip and along strike to the northeast, highlighting strong potential for additional resource growth through continued drilling."EXTENDED DRILLING PROGRAM DELIVERS FURTHER GROWTH AT SUA- Step-out holes KSD028-029 advanced drilling east of KSD027, continuing to test the extent of mineralisation within the shear zones.- KSD030 confirmed down-dip continuity in the central zone, intersecting 8 g/t Au over 0.5m within a 32m mineralised shear zone, further highlighting the scale potential of the system- Western step-outs KSD031-032 (100m spacing) intersected multiple mineralised zones, including 1 g/t Au over 2.9m, reinforcing strike continuity.- KSD033-035 extended high-grade mineralisation a further 100m down-dip, building on the 50m lateral extension confirmed in KSD027 (refer ASX announcement 12 January 2026).- High-grade, shear-hosted gold mineralisation remains open down-dip and along strike to the northeast, continuing to demonstrate strong potential for ongoing resource growthThese results indicate that the zones of shear-hosted gold mineralisation in the eastern part of the Sua prospect area remain open both down-dip and along strike.A video commentary from the Company's Head of Exploration, Mr Tedy Setiabudi discussing this announcement is available on the Company's investor hub:Mineralisation at Sua is hosted within a series of stacked milky-quartz +/- sulphide veins in with more than 30 individual gold-bearing quartz veins identified to date The Sua vein system lies within the 5km long Sua-Afley shear zone, indicating significant potential for additional high-grade discoveries along this corridor. A review of historical exploration work and assessment of the resource potential can be found in the Company's ASX announcement of August 21, 2024.To date, the Company has completed 14 drillholes (KSD023 to KSD036) for a total of 2,925m at the Sua prospect (Table 1*). Drillholes KSD033 to KSD036 represent four of five holes planned as part of the recently announced extension to the Sua drill program, as outlined in the Company's ASX announcement dated 16 December 2025.The holes were designed to test the down-dip extension of shear-hosted gold mineralisation beneath previous drilling (see Figure 2*). Assays results for hole KSD036 are pending. Figure 3* presents an interpreted long section across the Sua prospect, illustrating the distribution of gold-rich zones within series of stacked, low-angle shear zones.Figure 4* highlights the potential for high-grade gold mineralisationat depth within these shear zones, beneath lower-grade mineralisation encountered closer to surface. This pattern has also been observed in other holes completed by the Company testing down-dip of historical drillholes. The current drilling has confirmed extension of the mineralized shear zones downdip and remain open at depth. Planned drilling will further evaluate the down-dip extent of gold mineralisation and also test along strike to the northeast.Based on their assessment of the historical data SMGC estimated an inferred mineral resource at the Sua prospect of 2.5 million tonnes at an average grade of 3.7 g/t gold (Au) for a total of 296,000 ounces of gold. Refer to the SMGC report titled 'JORC Resource Report, PT Iriana Mutiara Idenburg, November 2024' released by the Company in ASX announcement of November 14, 2024. Refer to resource compliance statement in Appendix 1*.Based on the results from the drilling completed at Sua, future drilling will focus on extending the mineralised zones down-dip and along strike to the northeast. In parallel, the ongoing surface mapping program over the Kwaplu prospect, located southwest of Sua, will be used to define targets for an initial scout drilling program.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Far East Gold Ltd





Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia. The Company is underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper, with ongoing drill programs aiming to significantly increase these resources.