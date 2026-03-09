Chehel Sotoun, UNESCO-Listed Palace, Damaged In Iran: State Media

MENAFN - USA Art News) Golestan Palace, Tehran's UNESCO-Listed“Palace of Roses,” Reported Damaged After Nearby Strike

Tehran's Golestan Palace - a 16th-century complex celebrated for its fusion of Persian craftsmanship and Western-influenced aesthetics - has been reported damaged in the wake of the recent US-Israeli bombing of Iran, with UNESCO confirming the harm.

Photographs circulating from the site show scattered debris and the telltale effects of blast shockwaves across parts of the historic compound. The damage is believed to be connected to a nearby strike at Arg Square. The images have prompted comparisons to visuals previously shared from Chehel Sotoun Palace in Isfahan, another landmark associated with Iran's architectural and artistic heritage.

Iran's cultural heritage minister, Reza Salehi-Amiri, described the incident as an attack on“Iran's cultural and national identity,” and said that a formal report would be submitted to UNESCO.

Inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2013, Golestan Palace is widely regarded as one of Tehran's most significant historic sites. Often called the“Palace of Roses,” the complex is known for its intricate tile-work, mirrored mosaics, and a formal garden organized around sunken pools - a choreography of light, reflection, and water that has long defined the palace's visual character.

Inside, the palace's vast halls, courtyards, and corridors are adorned with paintings attributed to the Safavid-era artist Reza Abbasi. The works depict episodes from the Safavid dynasty in expansive, panoramic scenes. Some of these compositions were repainted in later centuries, leaving the interiors layered with revisions that function like an evolving historical record.

One mural, depicting a battle between Shah Ismail I and the Uzbeks, is among the images known to have been altered over time. That accumulation of changes has given the palace walls an added resonance: not only as decoration, but as a kind of palimpsest in which successive generations have reworked how history is pictured.

UNESCO World Heritage status is intended to strengthen protections for cultural sites during armed conflict and to facilitate international preservation support. UNESCO has confirmed the damage at Golestan Palace, as attention now turns to the scope of the impact and what conservation measures may be required to stabilize and safeguard the complex's architecture and painted surfaces.

The incident underscores a recurring vulnerability for heritage sites in moments of geopolitical escalation: even when not directly targeted, nearby strikes can produce shockwaves and debris capable of harming fragile historic fabric - from mirrored mosaics and tile to murals whose pigments and plaster can be especially sensitive to vibration and impact.