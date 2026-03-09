60 Percent Of Sudan National Museum's Holdings Have Been Looted

MENAFN - USA Art News) National Museum of Sudan Says Over 60% of Its Collection Was Looted Amid Civil War

The scale of cultural loss in Sudan is coming into sharper focus. Museum officials have disclosed that more than 60 percent of the National Museum of Sudan's holdings were looted during the country's ongoing civil war, a revelation that underscores how quickly heritage can become collateral damage in modern conflict.

Ghalia Jar Al-Nabi, the Sudanese director of the General Authority for Antiquities and Museums, reported the figure, making public what officials say is the extent of the thefts from the museum's collection. The disclosure arrives as international attention remains fixed on the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding across Sudan, where cultural institutions have struggled to protect collections, staff, and buildings amid instability.

While museum looting is often discussed in the abstract, the percentage cited by Jar Al-Nabi suggests a devastatingly concrete outcome: a majority of objects once held in the national collection are now missing. For a museum that serves as a key repository for Sudan's archaeological and historical material, the losses represent not only the disappearance of individual artifacts but also the erosion of public access to the country's past.

The announcement also sits alongside broader allegations about the conduct of the warring parties. A report referenced in coverage of the museum's situation said parties to the conflict have committed“an appalling range of harrowing human rights violations and international crimes.” In that context, the looting of cultural property reads less like an isolated episode and more like one dimension of a wider breakdown in protections for civilians, institutions, and shared patrimony.

For museums, the consequences of wartime theft can reverberate for decades. Objects may be trafficked across borders, dispersed through illicit networks, or held in private hands, complicating recovery efforts and raising urgent questions for the international art market about due diligence, provenance, and the responsibilities of collectors and intermediaries.

Sudan's museum officials, by publicly quantifying the damage, have provided a stark benchmark for what has been lost and what may still be at risk. The figure is likely to shape future documentation and recovery efforts, and it adds to the growing record of how armed conflict can imperil not only lives but also the material evidence of a nation's history.

As the war continues, the fate of the missing holdings remains uncertain. What is clear is that the National Museum of Sudan's disclosure marks a sobering moment: a national collection has been fractured on a scale that will be felt long after the fighting ends.