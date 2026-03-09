Al-Sisi: Lasting Middle East Peace Hinges On Independent Palestinian State

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said lasting peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, reiterating Egypt's rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land.

Al-Sisi made the remarks during a speech at a military-organised educational symposium marking Egypt's Egyptian Martyrs' Day, attended by senior state officials and military leaders.

He warned that the region is facing a critical moment amid ongoing conflict, cautioning that further escalation could lead to significant humanitarian, economic and security repercussions.

Al-Sisi stressed the need for peaceful solutions, saying that“there can be no settlements without dialogue, no solutions without negotiation, and no peace without mutual understanding that safeguards security and protects peoples from the tragedies of war.”

The Egyptian president also addressed developments in Gaza Strip, emphasising the importance of fully implementing the ceasefire agreement, ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid and launching reconstruction efforts in the enclave.

He also warned against attempts to fuel tensions in the Nile Basin and the Horn of Africa, describing such moves as dangerous and potentially destabilising for the wider region.

On the economic front, Al-Sisi said Egypt's economy remains“in a safe zone” despite regional and global challenges, but noted that the war in Gaza has cost the country nearly $10bn in lost revenues from the Suez Canal since October 2023.

During the event, Al-Sisi honoured families of fallen soldiers and wounded service members. The ceremony also featured artistic performances and documentary films commemorating Egypt's war heroes.