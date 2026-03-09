Al Jazeera English Wins RTS Award

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Jazeera English has won the 2026 RTS Television Journalism Award for Breaking News for its coverage of the fall of the Assad regime in Syria.

At a gala event in London on March 4, judges from the Royal Television Society praised the broadcaster for its“visually distinctive... authentic and impactful storytelling [that] was a superb blend of show-and-tell journalism, alongside powerful interviewing.”

Congratulating the team, Al Jazeera English managing director Issa Ali said:“This award speaks to the tenacity, dedication and professionalism of our journalists, and our commitment as a leading international news broadcaster, to ensure that the significance of the 'what's happening' is also being understood.”

Events in Syria in late 2024 unfolded rapidly, but Al Jazeera kept pace.

It was the first international media outlet to reach Umayyad Square in Damascus, the symbolic heart of Syria.

Within hours of the regime's collapse, Al Jazeera correspondents were positioned in key locations across Syria, supported by dynamic and focused teams in the Doha newsroom.

Director of News Ibrahim Helal explained why he is so proud of this award:“Syria has been one of the most complex stories of our time. Covering a 13-year war involving regional and global powers requires us to provide both depth and clarity - quickly. This award reflects the ability of Al Jazeera English journalists to break news while providing context and understanding.” The Royal Television Society Journalism Awards recognise international broadcasting achievements.

It's the second time in five years that Al Jazeera has taken home the coveted prize for breaking news, with its coverage of the Beirut port explosion winning in 2021.

Al Jazeera English 2026 RTS Television Journalism Award Breaking News