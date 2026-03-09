Al Jasra Club Organises Online Ramadan Contest
The competition targets young men and women aged 15 to 35, with daily questions published on the club's social media accounts and in local newspapers, allowing for the widest possible public participation.
The initiative aims to encourage research and exploration of religious and cultural topics and to revive a spirit of intellectual competition during the holy month.
The competition includes a series of questions covering diverse Qur'anic and cultural topics. The club explained that participation requires submitting all answers at once before the deadline, adhering to the announced conditions, which include providing the full name and mobile number, and ensuring the accuracy of personal information.
The club also noted that a draw will be held amid the correct answers to select the winners, with each winner receiving a prize of QR1,000. Prizes will be awarded immediately after identity verification. The club also clarified that the deadline for submitting answers is the 15th of Shawwal, 1447 AH, corresponding to April 3, and that the winners' names will be announced through the club's social media channels and in newspapers.
This competition is part of the annual Ramadan events programme organised by Al-Jasra Club, affirming its cultural and social role in disseminating knowledge and fostering positive interaction among community members during the holy month of Ramadan.Al Jasra Cultural and Social Club Ministry of Culture Ramadan
