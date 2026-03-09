UK Politician Praises Qatar's Leadership, Wisdom

MENAFN - Gulf Times) UK Conservative Party politician and former secretary of state for Wales Alun Cairns has said that the world will need Qatar's leadership and wisdom to end the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Speaking to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), he stressed that Iranian attacks on Qatar and the region in general are wrong and must stop immediately.

Cairns added that Iran's aggressive activities are pointless and have caused chaos in one of the most important regions in the world in terms of energy, investment, and the global economy, warning that the repercussions of this chaos will be felt around the world.

He praised Qatar's role over the past years in mediating international conflicts and disputes, saying that Qatar has gained global respect through its role as a mediator and its sponsorship of negotiations aimed at bringing peace to some of the worst and most severe conflicts in the world.

Cairns added that he has no doubt about Qatar's leadership and its approach to handling conflicts and disputes previously, noting that the country will likely be called upon to help mediate and reach a settlement to the current conflict in the Middle East.

He also emphasised that Qatar enjoys great international respect thanks to the role it has played in the past in resolving conflicts and mediating diplomatic, peaceful solutions.

Cairns said that he looks forward to Qatar's leadership and wisdom, as always, in reaching a settlement to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Conservative Party UK Wales Alun Cairns Middle East