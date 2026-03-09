Public Safety Guidelines For Early Warning Alerts Issued

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As the geopolitical tensions continue to affect Qatar, the Government Communication Office (GCO) has issued a set of guidelines to handle the Early Warning System Alert issued by the competent authorities without panicking.

The guidelines explain how the public should deal if an alert is received on various situations and at different places. The situations include while people are indoors or outdoors, while driving or while at their workplace.

The GCO has been continuously updating the public on the ongoing scenario and providing useful tips to face the current situation and recently they have started a WhatsApp channel which is open for everyone in the country.

The GCO has highlighted that the alerts are given to ensure the safety of the people and there is no room for panicking as the defence mechanism is taking care of the safety of the public very efficiently and with utmost care.

Officials have called on the public to remain calm when they get an alert and make sure to ensure personal safety as the priority. As for the general instructions, GCO has stated that people should strictly follow the instructions issued by the official departments and should not leave their residences unless it is absolutely necessary. They must keep themselves on alert and look for information from official sources.

If anyone receives an alert while driving, people should keep driving calmly and reach the destination or a safe place at the earliest. They must adhere to the speed limits and keep a safe distance from other vehicles. They must not be distracted by filming or stopping the vehicle unnecessarily and should not use the mobile phone while driving. When they reach the destination, or a safe place, take shelter in a secure area and wait for the notification that the threat has been eliminated.

The GCO has highlighted that being inside a building provides greater safety and while inside the building, people must stay away from windows and exposed areas. While inside the building, they should also keep away from glass covered areas and take shelter in a safe place inside until the threat has been eliminated or the situation has become normal.

If an alert is received while outdoors, people must remain calm and look for a safe, covered and enclosed location that offers protection. They must ensure that everyone around are also guided to the safe place and they must stay together in one location and avoid unnecessary movement.

While people are at the workplace, they must ensure to follow the building safety and security team's instructions and stay inside and avoid unnecessary movements. While inside a workplace, it is important to keep away from the windows, exposed areas, glass, power sources and flammable materials.

It is important to move to a safe, enclosed and covered area inside the office until the safety notification is issued. In case of exiting the workplace is absolutely necessary, use the stairs instead of the elevators. It is also important to be familiar with the emergency exits and the assembly points at the workplace.

GCO has once again reminded everyone to always follow official notifications, not to leave the residence unless absolutely necessary and to stay alert to ensure personal safety and the safety of others.

geopolitical tensions GCO Early Warning System Alert