Qatar Vows To Defend Sovereignty

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In a forceful address at a high‐level Gulf‐European summit Monday, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al‐Thani declared that Qatar“will spare no effort to protect its sovereignty and people” after condemning Iran's recent missile and drone attacks on Qatari territory as“a blatant violation” and“an unacceptable escalation” threatening regional stability.

Held virtually, the joint summit brought together leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the European Union (EU), and several regional countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Turkiye, and Armenia. The agenda was dominated by the fast‐deteriorating military situation sweeping across parts of the Middle East and its growing implications for global energy security.

“The attacks constitute a blatant violation of our national sovereignty, a direct attack on our security and territorial integrity, and an unacceptable escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region,” Sheikh Mohammed told fellow leaders, his remarks setting the tone for what became an urgent call for restraint and collective response.

Commending the“vigilance and defensive capabilities” of the Qatari Armed Forces, His Excellency said their effective response“helped protect the country and contain the effects of the attacks.” He underscored that Qatar was“fully prepared to defend its territories, protect its people, and safeguard its vital infrastructure,” stressing confidence in the armed forces' strength and readiness while reiterating Doha's commitment to work with regional partners to“maintain stability and security in the region.”

Extending Qatar's stance beyond its borders, the prime minister strongly condemned the attacks on the sovereign territories of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Cyprus. He affirmed Qatar's“full solidarity with these countries in all measures they take to preserve their sovereignty, security, and stability,” adding that such hostilities“undermine the principles of mediation and dialogue that Oman has long championed and promoted in the region.”

Welcoming an EU statement urging de‐escalation and reaffirming its commitment to regional security and freedom of navigation, Sheikh Mohammed said it“reflects the strength of relations between the bloc and the GCC countries.” He warned, however, that“the current situation does not only affect one country, but threatens the security of the entire region and exposes global energy markets and supply chains to serious risks.”

“Qatar has always been a reliable and responsible energy producer,” he noted, asserting that the country remains committed to its partners and to the stability of global energy markets. Yet, he acknowledged that recent attacks on energy facilities and risks to maritime navigation in the Gulf had compelled Qatar to“adopt temporary measures to ensure the safety of energy infrastructure and personnel.” These measures, he said, aligned with Qatar's responsibility“to protect lives and vital assets,” assuring that“full supply will resume once the situation stabilizes and the safety of facilities is assured.”

The PM concluded with a pointed reminder:“The strikes in the region have targeted sovereign territories, endangered civilians, and damaged civilian infrastructure. Qatar has repeatedly warned since the outbreak of the Gaza war that the continuation of conflict without a political solution would lead to further regional tensions.” Sustained stability, he emphasised,“is a collective responsibility, and maintaining international peace is a shared duty.”

Reaffirming Qatar's readiness to work with partners - including the European Union - to de‐escalate, he expressed appreciation for the EU's defence co-operation and voiced hopes for deeper joint efforts ahead.

