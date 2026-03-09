Entergy Advocates Energy Affordability During LIHEAP Action Day In Washington D.C.

On Feb. 25, 2026, Entergy joined customers, community action agencies, and national advocates in Washington, D.C., for LIHEAP Action Day. In partnership with the National Energy and Utility Affordability Coalition, or NEUAC, our delegation met with members of Congress to deliver a unified message - access to affordable energy is essential to health, safety and economic stability.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is a federally funded block grant that helps low-income households pay electric bills, address energy crises and improve home efficiency through weatherization. In 2024, nearly six million households nationwide received assistance.

“For many families, energy assistance can mean the difference between stability and crisis,” said Sandra Miller-Diggs, vice president of consumer and advocacy programs at Entergy.“That's why it's always important for us to put our advocacy into action and work alongside community partners and policymakers to strengthen programs like LIHEAP. Our presence on Capitol Hill reflects our commitment to making sure customers across our service area have access to the energy assistance they need for generations to come.”

Highlighting customer impact

The need for energy assistance is significant across Entergy's service territory. In Louisiana alone, more than 551,311 households are eligible for LIHEAP support, yet only one in six receive assistance. In total, 93,645 Louisiana households within Entergy's service territory were served through the program in 2025.

During the visit, Entergy's delegation conducted 28 meetings with congressional offices representing Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. The meetings featured bipartisan participation and strong support for LIHEAP, with lawmakers acknowledging that while the program is vital, current funding levels do not meet growing demand.

A customer from Entergy's Mississippi service area and LIHEAP recipient attended the meetings and shared her personal experience. Due to unexpected medical expenses, she was unable to pay her electric bill. LIHEAP funding bridged the gap and provided stability during a time of urgent need. Her testimony highlighted the direct connection between energy security and public health.

Representatives from community agencies throughout our service territories also participated in the meetings, offering a frontline perspective on the program's impact.

Federal funding allocations

Federal funding developments this year reflect growing recognition of LIHEAP's importance. Congress recently approved an appropriations package that includes a $20 million increase for LIHEAP, the first increase in funding since 2024.

Despite earlier proposals to eliminate LIHEAP funding for fiscal year 2026, bipartisan support remains strong due to consistent advocacy efforts. Lawmakers across the political spectrum recognize that energy affordability impacts families in every district.

Building on our advocacy efforts

Entergy also supports vulnerable customers through programs like The Power to Care, which provides bill payment assistance to seniors and customers with disabilities, and Beat the Heat, which helps distribute fans to low-income households during the summer. The company also hosts Super Tax Day events that offer free tax preparation and assistance in claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit

LIHEAP Action Day reinforces the powerful message that energy assistance protects health, stabilizes families, and strengthens communities. Advocacy is not a single event, but an ongoing commitment. Entergy will continue to engage policymakers and partners to protect and strengthen this vital program.

