Statement From Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson On Successful Operations To Assist American Citizens In The Middle East

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Over 36,000 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East since February 28.

Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio's leadership, the Department of State has completed over two dozen charter flights and has safely evacuated thousands of Americans from the Middle East. While commercial flight availability across the region continues to improve, Department of State charter flight and ground transport operations continue to operate.

At this time, seats available on the Department's charter options are significantly greater than the demand from Americans in the region. Many Americans continue to depart on commercial options.

Most Americans who have requested assistance have declined assistance when offered, opting either to remain in country or book commercial flight options.

Through the State Department's 24/7 Task Force, we have directly assisted over 23,000 Americans abroad, offering security guidance and travel assistance.

American citizens in Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Israel in need of travel assistance should complete the Crisis Intake Form.

The State Department will continue to actively assist any American citizen, who wishes to depart the Middle East, to do so.

Americans in the Middle East who need assistance can call the U.S. Department of State, 24/7, at +1-202-501-4444.