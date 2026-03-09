Deputy Secretary Landau's Travel To Chile

Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau will lead the U.S. Presidential Delegation to the inauguration of President-elect José Antonio Kast in Santiago, Chile from March 10-12. During his visit, the Deputy Secretary will meet with President-elect Kast and senior Chilean officials to reset the U.S.-Chile relationship and lay the foundation for progress on shared priorities, including upgrading our security partnership, securing supply chains, and expanding commercial ties to attract U.S. investment.

