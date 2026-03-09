Deputy Secretary Landau's Travel To Chile
Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau will lead the U.S. Presidential Delegation to the inauguration of President-elect José Antonio Kast in Santiago, Chile from March 10-12. During his visit, the Deputy Secretary will meet with President-elect Kast and senior Chilean officials to reset the U.S.-Chile relationship and lay the foundation for progress on shared priorities, including upgrading our security partnership, securing supply chains, and expanding commercial ties to attract U.S. investment.
Members of the Presidential Delegation include:
-
Ms. Victoria Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Undersecretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment
T.H. Brandon Judd, Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of Chile
T.H. Michael Kozak, Senior Bureau Official, Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, U.S. Department of State
Mr. Joseph Humire, Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Homeland Defense and Americas Security Affairs, U.S. Department of War
Ms. Viviana Bovo, Senior Advisor, Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, U.S. Department of State
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment