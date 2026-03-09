Secretary Rubio's Call With German Foreign Minister Wadephul

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. The Secretary outlined U.S. objectives in the region, emphasizing the importance of protecting U.S. personnel and partners and of continued coordination with allies. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the ongoing threats posed by the Iranian regime to regional stability and condemned recent attacks.

