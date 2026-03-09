Secretary Rubio's Call With Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani

Secretary Rubio spoke today with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani. The Secretary strongly condemned terrorist attacks by Iran and Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups in Iraq, including in the Iraq Kurdistan Region. They reiterated the importance of the Iraqi government taking all possible measures to safeguard U.S. diplomatic personnel and facilities.

