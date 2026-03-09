Sri Lanka's First Ever Crowdsourced Love Story Book 'Break The Barrier' Launched

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Close-up, the brand long celebrated for its spirit of youth, freshness, and fearless closeness, proudly unveiled Break The Barrier, Sri Lanka's first-ever crowdsourced love story book.

This landmark creation is not merely a book but a living testament to the courage of young hearts, the beauty of unspoken emotions finding voice, and the timeless power of love that dares to cross boundaries.

The journey began with a simple yet profound realization: countless young people hold their love stories captive in silence, restrained by fear and hesitation. Closeup sought to liberate those voices. What began as a campaign blossomed into a movement, brought vividly to life in a short film that followed the tender story of Lavan and Fri, two students whose bond transcended the limitations of spoken language. Their story captured the nation's imagination, drawing over forty-two million views within a matter of weeks across Meta and TikTok, a cultural moment that proved how deeply the message resonated.

From there, the movement invited Sri Lankans to share their own experiences of breaking barriers and expressing love without fear. The response was extraordinary. Hundreds of stories poured in, raw and real, luminous with courage and vulnerability. A distinguished panel of literary voices, among them Wasantha Dukgannarala, Kelum Srimal, and Yesha Fernando, carefully selected one hundred of the most remarkable tales. Together, these voices form Break The Barrier, the first crowdsourced love story book in the history of Sri Lanka. Its launch at the Waters Edge Hotel during Literature Month was nothing short of a celebration of expression itself, with authors, creators, and cultural icons gathered in a spirit of shared joy.

Shamara Silva, Marketing Director of Personal Care, Beauty & Well-Being at Unilever, shared:“At Closeup, we believe that every love story deserves to be heard. The silence barrier is real, but so is the courage within our youth to break those barriers. This campaign and this book are a tribute to that courage-to everyone who dared to break the silence and express their love. We are proud to be the brand that stands with young people and those who are young at heart, giving them the fresh confidence to seize the moment and be true to their hearts.”

Migara Keembiyage, Category Head of Oral Care, added:“Closeup has always stood for more than just oral care. We are here to inspire confidence and empower young people to be their authentic selves. 'Break The Barrier' is not just a campaign; it's a movement to help our youth embrace love without fear. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our agency partners-Mullen Lowe Sri Lanka, WPP Sri Lanka (Mindshare), Isobar Sri Lanka, New Media Solutions, Wings Activations, and the team at Beeswell. Their creativity, passion, and relentless commitment made this campaign a reality and helped us reach millions of hearts across the country. Together, we have shown that when we break barriers, we create space for love, acceptance, and true connection.”

This book is not only a symbol but also a promise. It tells a generation that their emotions matter, that love can be declared and celebrated, that silence need not be a prison. It is a mirror in which countless young Sri Lankans may finally see their own reflections, and a beacon guiding them to speak boldly of the affections that stir their hearts.

This literary milestone is more than pages bound together. It is a chorus of hearts set free, a collection of voices that will echo for generations. With Break The Barrier, Closeup marks a defining cultural moment in Sri Lanka, one that celebrates courage, intimacy, and truth. It reminds us all that every love story deserves to be told.