Educational Voice Launches Service Pages On Healthcare And Corporate Animation

Henry Pl, Belfast, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educational Voice, a Belfast-based animation studio led by Founder and Director Michelle Connolly, has launched dedicated service pages focused on healthcare animation and corporate training animation to support growing demand from UK organisations seeking clearer ways to communicate technical information.

The newly launched pages introduce structured services for healthcare animation in the UK and corporate training animation in the UK, providing organisations with guidance on how animation can simplify complex topics, increase engagement, and improve knowledge retention. Educational Voice has produced animations for organisations across Northern Ireland, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, and has seen an increase in enquiries from sectors where accuracy and clarity are essential.

“Healthcare organisations and corporate training teams need animation that's accurate and clear, not just visually appealing. A well-made 60-second animation can communicate what a 20-page document cannot, and it works on every device without any technical barriers for the audience”, said Michelle Connolly, Founder and Director of Educational Voice, Belfast.



“That's why we've formalised these services for UK businesses, because the demand is there and the results speak for themselves,” Connolly added.

Healthcare communication has become increasingly reliant on visual formats that guide patients and staff through procedures, treatment information, and safety guidance. Animation enables medical teams and pharmaceutical organisations to present detailed information in a structured and easy-to-understand format.

The Belfast studio offers professional animation services Northern Ireland organisations can access remotely, allowing businesses across the UK to collaborate without geographic barriers. From its headquarters at the McSweeney Centre in Belfast, Educational Voice provides animation services for companies in sectors including healthcare, financial services, education, and corporate training. Its location allows UK organisations to work with an experienced animation team operating in the same time zone while benefiting from production expertise and competitive pricing.

About Educational Voice

Educational Voice is an educational animation company based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, producing professional 2D animated videos for businesses, healthcare organisations, and training providers. Founded by Michelle Connolly, the studio delivers animated explainer videos, training content, and educational animations for clients across the UK and Ireland.

