Canadian Businesses Save Thousands In Foreign Exchange Costs With MTFX Global Payment Solutions

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > MTFX Global Payment Solutions helps Canadian businesses reduce foreign exchange costs with near-interbank rates, zero transfer fees, and fast global payments to 190+ countries.

Leading Canadian FX provider helps businesses eliminate excessive bank markups and protect profit margins on international payments

TORONTO, ON - MTFX Global Payment Solutions, a Canadian-regulated foreign exchange company, is helping businesses across the country recover thousands of dollars annually lost to bank foreign exchange markups and unnecessary transfer fees.

Most Canadian businesses default to their banks for cross-border transactions, unaware that standard bank FX markups of 2–4% above the mid-market rate quietly erode margins. For a company processing $500,000 CAD in international payments annually, this can represent up to $20,000 in avoidable costs each year.

MTFX has addressed this gap by offering near-interbank exchange rates, zero transfer fees on most transactions, forward contracts to lock in rates against currency volatility, and same-day transfers to 190+ countries in 50+ currencies, all supported by dedicated account managers.

“We work with Canadian businesses every day that are genuinely shocked at how much their bank has been costing them. Once they see a side-by-side rate comparison, the decision is a no-brainer. Our goal is simple: keep more money in our clients' pockets, not the bank's.”

- Ash Abbasi, Director of Sales, MTFX Global Payment Solutions

Results have been tangible. A Toronto-based importer saved over $180,000 in a single year after switching from their bank to MTFX. A Vancouver tech firm reduced FX costs by nearly 30% within the first quarter. These outcomes reflect the broader experience of businesses that make the switch.

MTFX is currently offering Canadian businesses a free rate comparison to illustrate their potential savings. Companies handling regular international payments - including supplier invoices, contractor payroll, or foreign client receipts - are encouraged to reach out.

About MTFX Global Payment Solutions

MTFX is a Canadian-regulated foreign exchange and international payments company serving businesses and individuals since 1996. MTFX provides competitive exchange rates, global payment services, and expert guidance to help clients manage currency risk and reduce transaction costs. Learn more at mtfxgroup.