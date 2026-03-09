Research Affiliate, Psychology, University of Sydney

Dr Misia Temler earned a Master in Psychology (Forensic) in 2006 at UNSW and then earned a PhD in Cognitive Science at Macquarie University and ARC Centre of Excellence in Cognition and its Disorders in 2016. Her research examined how people remember important personal and emotional events. Specifically she examined how personality, emotion, motivations, and aspects of social interactions shape how people remember. Misia is currently a research affiliate and an HDR supervisor at the University of Sydney. Her research interests and publications are in the area of autobiographical memory, eyewitness memory and distributed cognition in the digital environment. Misia is also an AHPRA board approved supervisor and a Clinical Psychologist who works in private practice. She is the chair of the APS Psychology and Integrative Mental Health Interest Group.



2019–present Clinical Psychologist, Private Practice 2016–present Research Affiliate, The University of Sydney



2016 Macquarie University, PhD Cognitive Science (Psychology)

2006 UNSW, MPsych(For) 1999 University of British Columbia, B.Sc (Behavioural Neuroscience)



2025 Memory Studies, Mahony, I.S., Temler, M. Paterson, H.M. Forensic, clinical and everyday remembering: Exploring the role of perceived audience in changes across autobiographical memory recollections.

2024 Discover Psychology, Temler, M., Paterson, H.M. & MacCann, C. Higher dissociation and lower verbal ability predict news-related information sharing on social media.

2021 Psychiatry, Psychology and Law, Ma, J., Paterson, H. M., & Temler, M. The effects of immediate recall and subsequent retrieval strategy on eyewitness memory. 2020 Journal of Applied Research in Memory and Cognition, Temler, M., Barnier, A. J., Sutton, J., & McIlwain, D. Contamination or natural variation? A comparison of contradictions from suggested contagion and intrinsic variation in repeated autobiographical accounts.

Australian Psychological Society

