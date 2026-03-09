KNA Security Celebrates One Year In Neerabup With Expanded Facility And Technology Upgrades

Perth, Western Australia - Local home security specialist KNA Security is commemorating its first anniversary at its Neerabup location with a series of major improvements to its workshop, manufacturing systems and operational technology. The investment reflects the company's strong growth over recent years as demand rises for high‐performance security doors, security screens and security window screens throughout the northern suburbs of Perth.

Since moving to Neerabup, KNA Security has upgraded its production floor and added advanced machinery that supports faster turnaround times and tighter quality control, ensuring each product meets strict performance standards. The expanded facility now supports both bespoke and high‐volume orders, allowing the team to craft custom security solutions designed specifically for Perth homes and businesses. These enhancements also streamline logistics and customer service, enabling quicker quote responses and installation scheduling.

As a family‐owned West Australian company with more than 14 years of experience, KNA Security takes pride in being deeply rooted in the local community. From its early days, the business was built with a simple philosophy: offer security products the owners would trust in their own homes, and stand behind them with genuine support and service. Today, thousands of Perth homes bear the mark of KNA Security's work, many through word‐of‐mouth referrals from satisfied customers who have seen the team's work firsthand.

KNA Security's reputation is grounded not only in time in the industry, it's backed by formal qualifications and licensing. The company holds a Security Agent's Licence, multiple Security Installer Licences and Security Consultant Licences, meaning every installation is completed by professionals who are insured, police‐cleared and compliant with Western Australian regulatory requirements. This commitment to doing security properly provides homeowners with confidence that their security doors, security screens and security window screens aren't just visually appealing, but genuinely robust and effective.

Another cornerstone of the KNA Security offering is its role as an authorised dealer of Invisi‐Gard products, widely regarded for their strength, corrosion resistance and compliance with Australian Standards. The company also manufactures many of its own security doors and screens in Perth, which allows for exact custom fitting and close quality supervision, something few local competitors can match.

Managing Director Wayne Wright said the upgrades mark an important milestone for the business and reinforce its long‐term vision.“Our team is passionate about helping local families feel safe where they live,” he said.“These improvements mean we can continue delivering industry‐leading security doors, security screens and security window screens with excellent turnaround times and unmatched attention to detail.”

The company invites homeowners and trade partners to visit its Neerabup facility to see the products and craftsmanship firsthand and to discuss personalised home security solutions.