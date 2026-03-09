The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Net Leased Fresenius Property In South Carolina

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm completed the sale of a single tenant Fresenius property located at 1840 Pineview Drive in Columbia, South Carolina for $1,709,000

The 6,104 square-foot building benefits from its position along Pineview Drive which has immediate access to Garners Ferry Road (35,000 VPD). There are several nationally recognized tenants occupying the corridor including Tractor Supply Company, Food Lion, CVS, Walgreens, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Zaxby's, and Wendy's. The asset is within proximity to Interstate 77 which experiences over 69,600 VPD. There are over 69,000 people that live within a 5-mile radius.

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction. The seller is a Florida based investor, and the buyer is a private investor from Illinois.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, specializing in dialysis care for patients with chronic kidney failure. Founded in 1996 through the merger of Fresenius AG's dialysis business with U.S.-based National Medical Care, the company is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany, with a North American headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. It operates a global network of approximately 3,700 dialysis clinics across more than 40 countries.

“Properties leased to investment grade tenants are the most sought-after net lease product,” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group, added,“The market for net leased medical assets remains active as they offer a stable investment in a recession resistant property.”

