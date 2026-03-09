AIQ Labs Launches AI Business Sites Positioning It Among The Best AI Business Websites For Small And Medium Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)



For business owners searching for the best AI business websites, the options have historically been underwhelming - generic templates with no real intelligence, disconnected tool stacks that require technical expertise, or agency-built sites that launch with ten pages and zero automation. AIQ Labs, a Halifax-based AI development company with over 200 deployed AI systems across more than ten industries, is changing that equation with the launch of AI Business Sites (aibusinesssites).

AI Business Sites is not a website builder and not a template platform. It is a done-for-you service: AIQ Labs builds each client a custom-designed website on Next and React, then loads it with an entire AI operations layer - pre-configured, pre-trained on the business's own information, and fully operational the day the site goes live.

What Ships on Day One

Every AI Business Sites client launches with 85 or more indexed, schema-marked pages - 25 to 30 hand-built and over 60 AI-generated SEO pages - alongside a complete AI ecosystem of tools, all included in the base plan:



AI FAQ Bot: A knowledge-base-powered chatbot on every page that answers visitor questions accurately from the business's own documents, and captures leads during conversations.

Website Voice Agent: A WebRTC-based click-to-call voice agent embedded on the site. Visitors click a button and speak with the AI in their browser - no phone number required. Every call is recorded, transcribed, summarized, and sentiment-analyzed.

AI Team Assistant: An internal AI employee accessible behind the admin login by the business owner and up to three team members. It generates PDF proposals, Excel spreadsheets, and reports on demand. It searches live business data - leads, contacts, call history, and performance metrics - and delivers real answers, not estimates.

Two-Way Email System: The AI assistant has its own email address. Team members email it requests and receive intelligent replies with attachments. Full thread continuity means the assistant remembers every prior exchange.

Scheduled Tasks and Automated Reports: Daily business summaries, weekly performance comparisons, and custom recurring analyses are generated and delivered by email automatically - before the business owner starts their day.

Unified Leads Inbox: Every lead from every source - contact forms, calendar bookings, FAQ bot conversations, voice agent calls, and external webhooks - lands in one inbox with full interaction timelines, automatic deduplication, status tracking, and source-specific follow-up emails.

AI Content Engine: Fourteen new SEO-optimized pages are automatically generated and published every month: eight blog articles, four service or location pages, and two listicles. All with schema markup targeting Google's featured snippets, People Also Ask boxes, and rich results.

Cross-Channel Memory System: The AI builds individual memory profiles for each team member and each website visitor across every channel - web chat, email, voice, and scheduled tasks - getting meaningfully more useful over time. Skills Library: A library of reusable document templates - NDAs, invoices, proposals, SWOT analyses, and more - that ensure consistent, professional output. New templates can be saved from any conversation.



One System, Not a Tool Stack

“The businesses searching for the best AI business websites don't want to assemble ten disconnected tools and hope they work together,” said Pat Riley, CEO and Founder of AIQ Labs.“They want someone to build it, connect it, train it on their business, and hand them the keys. That's exactly what AI Business Sites does. One setup. One monthly fee. Everything included.”

Every AI tool on the platform pulls from a single, centralized knowledge base populated with the client's own business information - services, pricing, policies, and operational documents. When a price changes, it is updated once and reflected instantly across the FAQ bot, voice agent, team assistant, email system, and automated reports. The platform uses retrieval-augmented generation to ensure all AI responses are specific and accurate to the individual business, not generic internet-sourced answers.

Pricing and Availability

AI Business Sites is available now at a one-time setup fee of $2,500 and a monthly fee of $800. All AI features, hosting, content generation, voice agent usage, and infrastructure costs are bundled. There are no per-feature charges, no usage fees, and no per-minute billing. The service operates month-to-month with no lock-in contract, and clients retain full ownership of their code and data with export available at any time.

An optional AI Receptionist add-on, powered by Answrr (tryanswrr), is available for $199 per month to answer the business's actual phone line around the clock - a separate product from the website-based voice agent included in the base plan.

About AIQ Labs

AIQ Labs (aiqlabs) is a Halifax, Nova Scotia-based AI development company operating under a“Builders, Not Assemblers” philosophy. The company builds custom, fully owned AI systems for businesses across industries, with over 200 production AI deployments to date. AI Business Sites (aibusinesssites) is AIQ Labs' productized platform for small and medium businesses.