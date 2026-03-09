MENAFN - GetNews)



"When someone searches for the best AI business websites, they're telling you what they want. They want a website that works - that generates leads, answers questions, creates content, produces reports, and gets smarter over time. They shouldn't have to build that themselves. We build it. They run it." - Pat Riley, CEO and Founder, AIQ Labs"As demand for the best AI business websites surges to 60,000 monthly searches, AIQ Labs reveals what business owners should actually expect from a modern AI-powered website - and why most platforms on the market are falling short.

Search interest in the best AI business websites has grown from near zero to over 60,000 monthly searches in less than two years, according to Google Trends data - a signal that small and medium businesses are actively looking for AI-equipped web platforms, not just traditional websites. But what most of them are finding is a fragmented landscape: template-based builders with AI labels slapped on, tool stacks that require technical integration, and agency builds that arrive with a handful of pages and no native intelligence.

AIQ Labs, a Halifax-based AI development company with over 200 production AI systems deployed across more than ten industries, argues that the market has the definition wrong. The company's newly launched platform, AI Business Sites, is built on a fundamentally different premise: the best AI business website is not a website with AI tools added on top - it is a complete AI operating system delivered as a custom-built website.

The Problem With the Current Market

The typical path for a small business looking to add AI to their web presence involves a painful series of decisions: choose a chatbot vendor ($50 to $200 per month), select a content tool ($100 to $500 per month), add a voice agent ($0.14 or more per minute), find a booking system, integrate a lead management tool, set up a reporting platform, and hope everything connects. The total cost regularly exceeds $2,000 per month in disconnected subscriptions, with no shared knowledge base, no unified memory, and no guarantee the tools will work together.

Meanwhile, businesses paying web agencies $5,000 to $15,000 for custom sites receive launches with 8 to 15 pages and no AI capabilities whatsoever. Content, lead management, voice, and reporting are all billed separately, if they are offered at all.

“Small businesses are searching for the best AI business websites because they know the technology exists to serve them better,” said Pat Riley, CEO and Founder of AIQ Labs.“What they're finding instead is a market that expects them to become system integrators. We decided to build what they're actually looking for.”

What AI Business Sites Delivers

AI Business Sites is a done-for-you service. AIQ Labs builds each client a custom website - not from templates, not from a drag-and-drop builder - and launches it with a full AI workforce already configured and operational from day one. Every client site ships with the following, all included in the base plan:



85+ indexed pages at launch: 25 to 30 hand-built pages plus over 60 AI-generated SEO pages, all with schema markup for Google's rich results.

AI FAQ Bot: A retrieval-augmented chatbot on every page answering from the business's knowledge base, with built-in lead capture.

Website Voice Agent (WebRTC): Visitors click a button and have a live voice conversation with the AI directly in their browser. No phone number, no app, no telephony. Calls are recorded, transcribed, summarized, and scored for sentiment.

AI Team Assistant: An internal AI employee for the business owner and up to three team members. Generates PDF proposals, Excel spreadsheets, and reports. Searches live business data including leads, contacts, and call history. Maintains a skills library of reusable document templates.

Two-Way AI Email System: The assistant has its own email address and handles inbound requests, replies with attachments, and maintains full thread continuity across conversations.

Automated Scheduled Tasks: Daily summaries, weekly trend analyses, and custom recurring reports delivered by email. Recipients reply to ask follow-up questions.

Unified Leads Inbox: Captures leads from contact forms, bookings, FAQ conversations, voice calls, and external webhooks in a single feed with automatic deduplication, interaction timelines, and source-specific auto-response emails.

AI Content Engine: Fourteen new SEO pages published automatically every month - eight blog articles, four service or location pages, and two listicles - all schema-marked. Cross-Channel Memory: Unified per-person memory across web chat, email, voice, and scheduled tasks that makes the AI more useful with every interaction.



The Economics of One System vs. Many

AI Business Sites is priced at a one-time setup fee of $2,500 and a flat monthly fee of $800 that covers every feature, all hosting, all AI infrastructure costs, and 14 new pieces of content per month. There are no per-feature charges, no per-minute voice billing, and no usage caps. The service is month-to-month with no contract, and clients retain full code and data ownership with export available at any time.

For context, assembling equivalent capabilities from separate vendors - a chatbot, content platform, voice agent, AI assistant, email automation, SEO tools, booking, reporting, and hosting - typically runs between $562 and $2,200 per month in disconnected subscriptions, with no shared knowledge base, no unified memory system, and significant technical integration required.

An optional AI Receptionist add-on for answering the business's actual phone line is available for $199 per month through Answrr (tryanswrr), a separate AIQ Labs product.

Redefining the Category

AI Business Sites is available now at aibusinesssites.

About AIQ Labs

AIQ Labs (aiqlabs) is a Halifax, Nova Scotia-based AI development company operating under a“Builders, Not Assemblers” philosophy. The company builds custom, fully owned AI systems for businesses across industries, with over 200 production AI deployments to date. AI Business Sites (aibusinesssites) and Answrr (tryanswrr) are AIQ Labs products.